Cooler temperatures, windy conditions again today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect gusty winds again today, with isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will be cooler today through the weekend as well, with highs in the 40’s for most of the county, and Jeffrey City and Dubois in the 30’s.
Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20’s for most, with windier areas in the lower 20’s.
The NWSR also shared the following information temperature outlook for the rest of April.