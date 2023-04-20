Cooler temperatures, windy conditions again today

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect gusty winds again today, with isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooler today through the weekend as well, with highs in the 40’s for most of the county, and Jeffrey City and Dubois in the 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20’s for most, with windier areas in the lower 20’s.

Advertisement
h/t NWSR

The NWSR also shared the following information temperature outlook for the rest of April.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.