Cooler temperatures, windy conditions again today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect gusty winds again today, with isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooler today through the weekend as well, with highs in the 40’s for most of the county, and Jeffrey City and Dubois in the 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20’s for most, with windier areas in the lower 20’s.

h/t NWSR

The NWSR also shared the following information temperature outlook for the rest of April. Here's a look ahead at the end of April. On average, temperatures and precipitation should be close to normal. There is a chance that locations east of the Continental Divide could be cooler and wetter than normal. #wywx #April #CPC pic.twitter.com/gwpOYV7mE6 — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) April 19, 2023