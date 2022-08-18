Cooler temperatures today, with mostly calm conditions

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be a little cooler today, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon/evening.

Gusty outflow wind is possible with any storms that develop, and storm chances stay in the forecast through this weekend, especially for western Wyoming.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Dubois staying cooler at 77 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50’s.