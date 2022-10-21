Cooler temperatures today, with elevated fire weather conditions; strong cold front moves in tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, things are looking slightly cooler today, but still above normal temperatures.

Windy conditions and dryness are leading to elevated to critical fire weather, and burning is highly discouraged.

A significant pattern shift is on the way for the weekend, bringing rain and snow chances.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler 57 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.