(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the rest of the afternoon and evening in Fremont County is looking to be very calm and cool, making way for warmer temperatures tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80’s for most today, with Lander and Dubois a bit cooler at 78 and 75 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 50’s.

Advertisement

A warm-up will occur through mid-week, with near record highs possible by Wednesday.