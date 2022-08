(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions will be cooler today, especially east of the Divide, with breezy winds across the southern half of the area.

Dry, warm weather is expected to return this week.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80’s for most of the County this afternoon, with Dubois at 71 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 50’s for most, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit cooler at 46 and 40 degrees.