(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will see slightly cooler temperatures with possible scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.

The wetter, active pattern looks to continue this weekend into the early part of next week.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most of the county today, with Shoshoni making it to 81 degrees again today.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to lower 40s. h/t NWSR