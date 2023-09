(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a weak cold front moving through the state today will bring cooler temperatures, with rain showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Conditions should be clearing tonight from the north, for a drier Friday and weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s.

