Cooler temperatures, light snow expected today; high wind watch for parts of Fremont

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be turning again cooler today.

A weather system will drop southward and bring a scattering of snow showers (especially in northern Wyoming), and light overall accumulations.

A more potent system will bring a better chance of snow and strong wind Sunday night into Monday.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30’s for most today, with Lander a bit warmer at 41 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid teens down to single digits. h/t NWSR

Also for any commuters out there traveling in or out of Fremont County, here is some information from the NWSR about high wind watches (which may also end up affecting southeastern Fremont) and flash freezes expected in surrounding areas. An approaching cold front will bring the chance of high winds to Natrona County as well as southeastern Fremont County Sunday afternoon and evening. Use caution if traveling in these areas during this time. #wywx #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/0jQWXGuXlb Advertisement November 26, 2022 There is potential for flash freezing to occur this evening. This morning temperatures are above freezing in Natrona and Johnson County, with rain likely this afternoon. Temperatures will fall rapidly this evening as a cold front pushes through. Icy conditions are possible. #wywx pic.twitter.com/rDWZUIJiCQ — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) November 26, 2022