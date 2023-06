(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, mild temperatures continue across the state today, with highs generally in the 60s.

Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms today, with locally heavy rainfall possible.

The more agitated pattern continues through late week.

As mentioned highs will be in the 60’s for most, with Shoshoni at 71 degrees, and lows tonight will be in the 40’s and lower 50’s. h/t NWSR