(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow continues today, mainly for the north, with light snow for portions of central Wyoming.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side, with highs today ranging from the upper teens to mid 20’s.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits for most, with Dubois at 13 degrees, and Riverton and Shoshoni in the negative single digits.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR