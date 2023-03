(Fremont County, WY) – The highs today range from the upper to lower 20s across the 10, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“Areas west of the Divide will see snow develop this morning and continue throughout the day. East of the Divide may see snow during the evening, with less accumulation expected.”

Check out the latest weather graphic below. Click on it to enlarge it.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR