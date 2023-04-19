Cooler temperatures, 30-50+ mph wind gusts today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, cold temperatures and windy conditions are in store today, with a few lingering showers as well.

30+ mph wind gusts will be consistent throughout the county today, becoming more widespread later this morning and lasting most of the day. Jeffrey City can expect gusts up to 51 mph.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois in the 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20’s for most, and down to the mid teens for the windier areas. h/t NWSR