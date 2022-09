(Fremont County, WY) – Temps have dropped down today and are expected to stay this way throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

Highs across the 10 range from 52 degrees in Dubois to 65 degrees in Shoshoni.

“There will be a scattering of showers and isolated thunderstorms, with the most showers in northern Wyoming and the far south. High elevation snow is possible tonight.”

Advertisement