Cooler, cloudy today; dry, seasonal temperatures expected this week

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are looking partly cloudy and cool across the state today.

Isolated, afternoon and evening showers/thunderstorms are expected mainly in the mountains.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 77 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s for most, with Jeffrey City and Dubois at 52 and 49 degrees.

Drier weather with very isolated showers are expected through Thursday.