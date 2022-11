(Fremont County, WY) – Highs today, November 6, will only reach the low-40s for most of Fremont County and barely get above freezing in Dubois.

“Cooler and breezy today,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Snow will return to the west tonight after sunset. Rain and snow showers are possible across the rest of the area tonight as well.” h/t NWSR