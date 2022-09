(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today and tomorrow look like scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, followed by dry warm weather on Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60’s for most of the County today.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 40’s, with wind chills taking it down’ to the upper 30’s in some areas.

