(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather in Riverton, cooler temperatures are expected today, with an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state.

The more active weather pattern will keep seasonal temperatures and chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day through the early part of next week.

High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s and upper 60’s today, with lows tonight in the lower 40’s and upper 30’s in the windier areas.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR