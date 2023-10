(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, it is a chilly start to the day for most across the state, with many seeing the season’s first freeze.

The rest of the weekend looks to be pleasant though, with mostly sunny skies and slightly above-normal temperatures.

Cooler and unsettled weather looks to return to the state by midweek.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s today, with lows tonight in the lower 40’s and upper 30′. h/t NWSR