Cool, scattered snow showers today; Arctic Front expected to bring more snow, cooler temperatures Wednesday

Vince Tropea
(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, cold temperatures are in store again today, with snow showers moving in from the north and spreading mainly across areas east of the Divide.

An Arctic Front is expected to move into the state Wednesday evening, bringing more widespread snow and very cold temperatures.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s today, with lows tonight in the mid teens for most, and Dubois in the in the single digits once again.

