Cool, mostly pleasant conditions for first day of astronomical fall

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the first weekend of fall looks pleasant across the state.

(Astronomical Fall officially began at 12:50 AM.)

Clouds continue to decrease during the day, with lingering showers in the north ending by the afternoon.

High pressure builds into the region by Sunday, bringing warmer and drier weather for the upcoming week.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 57 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s for most, with wind chill bringing things down to the 30’s for some areas. h/t NWSR