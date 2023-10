(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, sunny conditions and cool fall temperatures are in store for Wednesday.

A shower is possible over far western Wyoming today, with a small chance for showers over northern Wyoming into this evening.

A transition to drier and warmer weather is expected this weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 30’s. h/t NWSR