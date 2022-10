(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, pleasant early fall weather is in store today, with a beautiful and warm fall weekend full of ample sunshine and light winds likely as well.

A pattern change will cool things down and bring some showers to the region near the middle of the week.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s for most today, with Riverton and Shoshoni in the lower 60’s.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 30’s to lower 40’s.