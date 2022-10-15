Cool, cloudy, windy conditions today; more pleasant fall weather tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the rest of the day today will see the effects of a cold front dropping southward, bringing with it cooler temperatures and gusty winds.

Isolated to scattered showers will occur across northern and eastern locations.

Pleasant autumn weather will return Sunday into next week with dry conditions and mild temperatures

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50’s for most today, with Shoshoni a bit warmer at 60 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 30’s for most, with Jeffrey City and Dubois dipping to 26 and 29 degrees.