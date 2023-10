(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Friday will be rather cool, with clouds giving way to sunshine as the day progresses.

Chilly temperatures are expected tonight, with a frost or freeze likely for many.

The holiday weekend looks almost perfect right now with sunshine and mild temperatures.

High temperatures will be in the 50’s today, with lows tonight in the 30’s. h/t NWSR