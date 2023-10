(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Tuesday is looking cool and cloudy.

Most locations have a chance to see rain today as a weather system passes through.

Rain chances decrease this evening, with clouds clearing overnight.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 50’s for most today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 47 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s across the 10. h/t NWSR