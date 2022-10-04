Cool, calm fall conditions in store today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be a nice day for most, with sunny to partly cloudy skies and near normal temperatures.

Wednesday looks like a beautiful day with sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures before a chance of showers returns to the north Thursday.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60’s for the whole county today, with lows in the 40’s for most tonight.

Advertisement

Dubois and Jeffrey City will be a bit cooler at 34 and 35 degrees.