Cool and windy today; isolated storms possible into Tuesday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect an active and cooler start to the week with a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the surrounding north and west.

High temperatures will be a little all over the place in Fremont County today, with Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s, Dubois at 59 degrees, and Jeffrey City at 80 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 30’s to lower 40’s.

Advertisement

Tuesday will see isolated storms and windy conditions before warmer and drier weather returns for Wednesday.