(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions will be cooler and quite windy for most.

Snow continues across the west, with isolated thunderstorms possible in neighboring counties.

Expect peak wind gusts up to 30-40 mph for most of the County, and up to 50+ mph in Jeffrey City.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s for most all of the County, with things a bit cooler in Dubois at 37 degrees.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 20’s.