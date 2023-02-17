Cool again today; 30+ mph winds likely for parts of county

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, increasing gusty winds across central Wyoming will bring blowing and drifting snow.

Dubois and the South Pass area should see 30+ mph winds, while Jeffrey City could clock gusts up to 58 mph. h/t NWSR

Localized areas of low visibility are possible this afternoon.

Elsewhere, lower basins remain cold, with temperatures struggling to reach 10 degrees.

High temperatures will be in the teens and single digits for most today, with lows tonight in the negatives.