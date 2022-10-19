Contract, final proof of loss and more happened Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met yesterday, October 18 for their regular meeting. The following is a recap of their meeting.

A Wyoming Association of Risk Management final proof of loss was approved for damages and replacement of a 2007 tractor and trailer totaling $34,951.80, which is less the deductible and auction proceeds.

Contract documents for Fremont County 2022 Striping Project with S&L Industrial was approved.

The Commission declared a vacancy in the office of the Coroner.

The Commission accepted the petition to vacate a publicly dedicated road, an unnamed, unconstructed road accessing lot 2 and crossing lot 1 and lot 2, Vasco addition. Steve Baumann was appointed as viewer and the appropriate advertising will commence.