Contract bids for Shoshoni Town Hall remodel on Tuesday council agenda

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

One public hearing is scheduled, regarding a 24-hour liquor malt beverage sales permit for Lucky 5 LLC.

The council will also consider one business license, for Bluebird Piano Services LLC.

Advertisement

There are three items listed under new business:

-Contract bids for the Shoshoni Town Hall remodel

-A road closure for Shoshoni’s Hot Summer Nights event

-Senior housing

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and is also available via Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704).

Past meeting recordings are available on the town’s YouTube page.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.