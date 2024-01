Riverton’s Continuum of Care Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd., to discuss the topic of mental health in Fremont County.

All mental health providers are welcome to attend the meeting, organizers said – especially those who work with populations that are likely to utilize the future Riverton Rescue Mission shelter.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

