(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Winter Storm and Blizzard Warnings continue today and tonight.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected today, which will be combined with very gusty winds.

Some areas along I-80 and South Pass will see continued gusts above 60 mph today.

h/t NWSR

High temperatures will be around 1 degree for most areas today, with lows tonight in the negative teens to lower negative 20’s.