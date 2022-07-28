Congratulations to the SageWest July Employee of the Month

Congratulations to our SageWest July Employee of the Month Brahim Ouaissa, Certified Central Sterile Technician.

Brahim has a great attitude and is hard working. He is efficient in his role and always ensures our surgery team has all the necessary surgical instruments. Brahim goes above and beyond every day as he works tirelessly to keep our patient’s safety top priority. We value Brahim and are grateful to have him a part of our team.

“Thank you, Brahim for your unwavering commitment to serving our communities at SageWest.“