Congratulations to SageWest’s January Employee of the Month, Paul Nono

Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
Pictured above Teri Martin, SageWest Critical Care Services Director and Paul Nono, SageWest ICU RN

Congratulations to our SageWest January Employee of the Month, Paul Nono, ICU Registered Nurse. He provides compassionate care and is dedicated to serving our patients. When you see Paul throughout the hospital, he has a smile on his face and is willing to jump in to help others. Paul is eager to take on new challenges with a positive attitude and creates a joyful work environment for his co-workers each and every day.

We are proud to have you a part of our SageWest team, thank you for your service to our communities!

