Congratulations to the SageWest December Employee of the Month, Jana Favela, Medical Technologist.

Jana works efficiently and gets our patient’s results processed as soon as possible. She always has a positive attitude even during an incredibly busy shift. She easily answers questions and is eager to educate her fellow co-workers. Jana is a wonderful team member who shares her cheerful smile and kindness.

Co-workers say working with Jana is a joy. Thank you to Jana for all you do for our patients and the SageWest team!