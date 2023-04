Congratulations to our SageWest April Employee of the Month, Madonna Kranz, Materials Management Clerk. She is always willing to help out and go the extra mile to support her co-workers to ensure our caregivers have the supplies needed to serve our patients and communities. Throughout the past 33 years of dedicated service, Madonna never cuts corners, has a positive attitude that is contagious and provides exceptional customer service.

We are grateful to have you a part of our SageWest team, we value your service Madonna. Congratulations!