Congratulations to our SageWest Health Care August Employee of the Month, James Olson, Systems and Network Analyst.

James is professional and very helpful in supporting his co-workers. He investigates the issue, is thorough and ensures timely follow-up to verify the IT&S issue is fully resolved. James simplifies processes, is pleasant and provides exceptional customer service.

We are proud to have you a part of our team and value your expertise. Thank you, James. Congratulations!