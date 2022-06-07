Congratulations to Gordon and Phyllis Michaud on your 50th Wedding Anniversary!  

Gordon and Phyllis (Saby) Michaud were married on June 24, 1972 at Holy Rosary Church in Lander by Father Joseph Fraher.

Their marriage was blessed in honor of their 50th Anniversary on May 21st, 2022 at Holy Rosary Church in Lander by Father James Schumacher.

Gordon and Phyllis’ 50th Wedding Celebration will be: July 5th, 2022 at the Museum of the American West in Lander at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are welcome and encouraged to attend this momentous occasion.

Gordon and Phyllis together have two sons, Troy Michaud, who resides in Humble, Texas, with his family and Gary Michaud, who resides in Lander, Wyoming, with his family.