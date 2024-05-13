Congratulations Nevaeh & Chloe

From Your Biggest fans Mom & Dad!!!,

Oh, how I have thought about this day many times and wondered what it would look like.

Turns out it is mom bawling like a baby when I picture you walking to receive your diploma and then chasing your dreams.

You both will do wonderful things in life because you both are wonderful ladies.

You have done BIG things… Huge things in your life already.

Honor Roll since kindergarten, 4.5 GPA, Honors Society, National Honors Society, Volunteering at many places, attending college part-time while you attend high school full time and manage a full-time job. You have done more in your teenage years than most adults have done in their entire life.

and to top it all off… You are so sweet, kind, and giving.

WOW, I am beyond proud of who you are as my daughters.

So I wanna share a piece of you two with the world as I know they will love you as much as your dad and I do.

You two ladies are going far…. Kick that ceiling out when you get there!!!

Love,

Mom & Dad

