Yesterday, Dr. Crane and staff presented Liv Selvig and her family with their Disneyland winnings. The giant check was presented with much applause and confetti. It created quite a mess in the office but was well worth the smiles on everyone’s faces. After all, Rendezvous Dental specializes in smiles!

The entire family is super excited about their trip! They are planning a possible late fall vacation. Be on the lookout for fun Disney pictures from their trip!

Congratulations, Liv!