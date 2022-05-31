Congratulations, Levi Burton – SageWest May Employee of the Month

Congratulations to our May Employee of the Month, Levi Burton, Security Guard.

With a calm demeanor and willingness to serve others, he is always pleasant, professional and a team player. Levi notices a department is busy, he is quick to jump in to help our patients receive the care needed and support his co-workers with additional duties such as cleaning our patient’s rooms and equipment. Levi exudes kindness and caring for others and is a true role model in our organization.

 We value your service to our community. Thank you, Levi. Congratulations!

