Congratulations, Joseph Gallagher – SageWest Employee of the Month

Joe works as a facility custodian at SageWest Health Care and was just recognized by his peers as the Employee of the Month for his dedication and excellent work ethic. “Joe truly goes above and beyond in taking care of our patient’s rooms and department needs,” shared Gabe Harris, the plant operations director. “Joe does an awesome job and is always happy, courteous and diligent. He upholds our standards for healing in all aspects. He is also positive, kind, and respectful and ensures everything he does is to the highest standards.”

“I first came to SageWest as a patient when I developed COPD and as I recovered I saw the job listing for a custodian so I applied and interviewed and got the job! I love the work I do – it’s challenging and I stay very busy,” Joe said. “I like to interact with our patients and I take pride in my work. Some days are calm and steady, others are hectic, but no matter what I always look forward to what the day has in store for me.”