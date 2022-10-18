Concealed carry public forum dates announced

(Riverton, WY) – It was decided at the October 11 meeting of the Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees to hold three public forums in the coming weeks to discuss the employee concealed carry firearms on school property.

Those dates are as follows:

Wednesday, November 2, 8:00-9:00 a.m.

Tuesday, November 8, 6:15-7:00 p.m. (before the regular board meeting)

Tuesday, November 15, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Those public forums will be held in the district boardroom, located at 121 North 5th Street.

