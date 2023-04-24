Community potluck happening April 27

(Riverton, WY) – Join the community for a good old-fashioned potluck gathering on Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 8 pm at the Fremont Local Market, 524 E Main in Riverton.

Bring a dish to share. You can bring anything you would like to contribute, with homemade and local food highly encouraged.

Families, couples, singles, and friend groups are all welcome.

Senator Tim Salazar will share a brief update on food freedom legislation and other updates and goals.

The market will open for anyone who hasn’t seen its shelves.