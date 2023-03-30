Community Health Centers in Riverton and Lander are thankful for their doctors!

March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, and we appreciate all the work they do for our patients and community.

Dr. Daniel Bender, DO provides care in Riverton with our Family Medicine team.

“My patients are given the opportunity to express their values and preferences and to strongly participate in decisions about their care.”

Dr. Bender’s goal in his practice is to design an individual treatment plan to help each one of his patients achieve the best outcome possible.

Dr. Maggie Bonilla, DO provides care in Lander Pediatrics.

“I am passionate about evidence-based medicine and shared decision-making.”

Dr. Bonilla offers support in breastfeeding and lactation, nutrition medicine, BMI/lifestyle counseling and advocates for pediatric mental health.

Dr. Cheryl Fallin, MD provides care in Lander Pediatrics.

“Kids never cease to amaze me with their insights and resilience.”

Her greatest joy in practice is watching the children she cares for become amazing adults. She has been in Lander for over 18 years and is invested in the care our youth and their families receive.

Dr. Ken Holt, DO provides care in Riverton for Women’s Health.

Dr. Holt is an OB/GYN and has also received extensive training in both minimally invasive surgery and the treatment of urologic disorders in women.

Community Health Centers in Riverton, Lander and Dubois are accepting new patients. Financial services include Wyoming Medicaid/Medicare, most insurances, and a sliding fee scale to help qualifying patients. Visit chccw.org to request an appointment and learn more about our caring providers!