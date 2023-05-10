Community Health Centers celebrates National Nurses Week – Thank you for all you do!

National Nurses Week is a time to celebrate and recognize the hard work and dedication of nurses across the country. From May 6th to May 12th, we honor the millions of nurses who tirelessly care for patients, provide comfort and support to families, and serve as advocates for their communities.

Here in Fremont County, we would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming.

Dubois:

Shelly Boudria, RN

Michelle Covelluzzi, LPN

Miriam Hester, RN

Lander:

Grace Vogelsang, RN

Riverton:

Sage Weber, RN – Clinic Manager

Chelsea Adams, RN

Michaela Randall, RN

Brittany Whinery, RN

We appreciate all that you do! Your hard work, compassion, and expertise are invaluable to your patients and the community. Thank you for going above and beyond every day to provide high-quality healthcare services.

As we celebrate National Nurses Week, let us take a moment to recognize and thank ALL nurses for their unwavering commitment to caring for others. Nurses truly are the backbone of healthcare, and we are grateful for everything they do. To all the nurses out there – thank you, thank you, thank you!