Community Health Center celebrates National Nurse Practitioner Week

Nurse Practitioner Are Rising to Meet the Needs of Patients

As the demand for quality health care continues to increase, nurse practitioners (NPs)

are rising to meet the needs of patients. Nurse Practitioner Week recognizes the positive impact NPs make in the lives of patients. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, NPs are the health care provider of choice for millions of Americans.

To honor their many contributions to the health of communities nationwide, Community Health Center is recognizing the critical role of NPs as part of the annual National Nurse Practitioner Week celebration, held November 13-19 this year.

Lander Community Health Pediatrics – Aven Glazer, CPNP Dubois Medical Clinic – Lisa Rose, FNP Riverton Community Health – Maggie Theiler, FNP Riverton Community Health – Patty Walton, APRN Riverton Community Health – Kyle Anderson, FNP-C

This week, be sure to thank NPs for delivering care patients trust — and consider an NP for your health care needs.