“Community Conversations” take the next steps toward Poverty Alleviation

(Riverton, WY) – “Community Conversations” was the theme of a Zoom meeting hosted by Fremont County School District #25 presenting the next steps in the collaborative efforts toward poverty alleviation.

Lisa Ammons, Community Engagement Manager for UniteUS gave a presentation on Wednesday to several community service providers in attendance, giving an overview of the UniteUS platform that will network their local programs and services.

The program is designed as a community collaborative that will help clients overcome crisis management and move them out of poverty toward stabilization.

“I think that this is going to quickly expand to be more like a county-wide initiative rather than just the Riverton area,” said Terri Hays, FCSD #25 Poverty Alleviation Systems Facilitator. “It affects all of us as a community. It’s not just the Department of Family Services, Workforce Services, employers or schools…it’s all our responsibility to take care of that for our community.”

A Creative Thinking session was held on April 21 introducing Circles USA and the UniteUS platform as a coordinated referral-based care network. Wednesday’s “Creative Conversations” session was the next step in those collaboration efforts.

Ammons presented a demo of the platform and also introduced the UniteUS Partner Registration Form, where local providers can input their information and be a part of the Unite Wyoming network that will serve the Riverton and Arapahoe areas. Lisa Ammons gave an overview of the UniteUS network platform during the first Creative Thinking session in April.

There will be an official in-person Constellation Launch Party on Wednesday, August 3 where the networked service providers can go through sending their first referral.

“It really is a collaborative community effort,” Ammons said. “This is just my piece of the wheelhouse where I help you get onto the network.”

