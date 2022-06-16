“Community Conversations” take the next steps toward Poverty Alleviation

(Riverton, WY) – “Community Conversations” was the theme of a Zoom meeting hosted by Fremont County School District #25 presenting the next steps in the collaborative efforts toward poverty alleviation.
Lisa Ammons, Community Engagement Manager for UniteUS gave a presentation on Wednesday to several community service providers in attendance, giving an overview of the UniteUS platform that will network their local programs and services.
The program is designed as a community collaborative that will help clients overcome crisis management and move them out of poverty toward stabilization.
“I think that this is going to quickly expand to be more like a county-wide initiative rather than just the Riverton area,” said Terri Hays, FCSD #25 Poverty Alleviation Systems Facilitator. “It affects all of us as a community. It’s not just the Department of Family Services, Workforce Services, employers or schools…it’s all our responsibility to take care of that for our community.”
A Creative Thinking session was held on April 21 introducing Circles USA and the UniteUS platform as a coordinated referral-based care network. Wednesday’s “Creative Conversations” session was the next step in those collaboration efforts.
Ammons presented a demo of the platform and also introduced the UniteUS Partner Registration Form, where local providers can input their information and be a part of the Unite Wyoming network that will serve the Riverton and Arapahoe areas.
There will be an official in-person Constellation Launch Party on Wednesday, August 3 where the networked service providers can go through sending their first referral.
“It really is a collaborative community effort,” Ammons said. “This is just my piece of the wheelhouse where I help you get onto the network.”
For questions or more information about getting on board with the local UniteUS network, contact Terri Hays at 307-851-2149 or e-mail [email protected], or Lisa Ammons at 307-275-4085.