Community, businesses came together for Eagles Hope this holiday season

(Riverton, WY) – Eagles Hope felt the love this holiday season, and they wanted to say “thank you,” shared Executive Director Michelle Widmayer.

Two St. Margaret’s students, 3rd grader Maura Arbogast and 1st grader Cooper Baldes, held a hat, glove and socks drive for Eagles Hope. Dropping off the warm clothing ahead of the subzero temperatures last week, Michelle said she would make sure those in need would get them.

Fremont Therapy did an Angel Tree, and Union Wireless did an Angel Tree for those that came in late. Stockings were provided by community members. In all, there were 27 children, and none of them were left out.

Community members also came together to provide Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners.

“My residents felt loved and cared for,” Michelle said.